Jay Carney, Amazon’s top policy exec, leaves for Airbnb

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay Carney, the top policy and communications executive at Amazon and one-time White House spokesman, has been named the head of policy at Airbnb. For Amazon, it is just the latest high-profile departure for a company that is facing a shifting consumer landscape and heightened regulatory scrutiny. Carney, who served as the press secretary for President Barack Obama, will join Airbnb’s executive team and work with co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky, the company said in a Friday blog post. This month, Dave Clark, the chief executive of Amazon’s consumer business who built the company’s massive warehouse operation, left the company after 23 years.

