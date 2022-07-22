Man gets nearly 22 years for $60M film finance fraud scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man claiming to be a film financier has been sentenced in Florida to nearly 22 years in federal prison for participating in a scheme to steal more than $60 million from investors and producers seeking financing for movies and Broadway shows. Court records show Jason Van Eman was sentenced Thursday in Fort Lauderdale federal court. A jury found him guilty in May of conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors say Van Eman and a co-defendant offered to help investors and producers fund motion pictures, theater performances and other projects but instead stole the victims’ money.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.