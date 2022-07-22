Twitter, in Musk fight, posts surprising drop in revenue

LONDON (AP) — Twitter is reporting a quarterly loss as revenue slipped even as user numbers climbed. The social media company’s latest quarterly earnings figures Friday offered a glimpse into how the social media business has performed during a months-long negotiation with billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk over whether he will take over the company. Twitter lost $270 million in the April-June period after revenue slipped 1% to $1.18 billion, reflecting ad industry headwinds and uncertainty” over Musk’s acquisition bid. The number of daily active users rose 16.6% to 237.8 million compared with the same period a year before.

