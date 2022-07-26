Amazon to raise Prime fees in Europe, cites rising costs

Amazon is raising its Prime fees in Europe, the company told customers on Tuesday, days ahead of its second quarter earnings report. The changes come as Amazon aims to bolster its profits as consumers who were once homebound during the COVID-19 pandemic pullback from online shopping. The company also faces increasing costs due to inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. The new charges will take effect on September 15. In the UK, the price of an annual Prime membership will tick up from 79 to 95 pounds ($114.26). In Spain, the annual cost will go up nearly 14 euros to 49.90 ($50.54).

