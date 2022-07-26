Burgum calls for security review of Chinese firm’s project

BISMARCK, N.D, (AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is pressing federal officials to expedite a review of a Chinese company’s purchase of land in North Dakota for a wet corn milling plant to ensure it is not detrimental to national security. Fufeng Group’s planned $700 million project in Grand Forks has stirred some opponents to raise fears of espionage due to its close proximity to the U.S. Air Force base there. City Administrator Todd Feland says the company voluntarily submitted a formal request Monday to have federal officials review the project. He says the city and the company continue to be “100%” behind the project, even with growing opposition.

