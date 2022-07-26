German strike forces Lufthansa to cancel hundreds of flights

BERLIN (AP) — Lufthansa says it will have to cancel almost all flights at its main Frankfurt and Munich hubs Wednesday because of a strike by its German ground staff. The labor strife is the latest travel turmoil to hit Europe. The airline said Tuesday that the strike will force the cancellation of 678 flights at Frankfurt, 32 on Tuesday and the rest on Wednesday. It also is canceling 345 flights at Munich, including 15 on Tuesday. Lufthansa says 92,000 passengers will be affected by the Frankfurt cancellations and 42,000 by the Munich disruption. It says those affected will be contacted on Tuesday and rebooked on alternative flights where possible but warned that “the capacities available for this are very limited.”

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.