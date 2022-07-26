How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 7/26/2022

The Associated Press

Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Tuesday after Walmart warned that inflation is having a negative impact on American consumers’ spending power. Walmart shares dropped 7.6% after the retail giant cut its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year, saying rising prices for food and gas are forcing shoppers to cut back on more profitable discretionary items, particularly clothing.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 45.79 points, or 1.2%, to 3,921.05

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.50 points, or 0.7%, to 31,761.54.

The Nasdaq fell 220.09 points, or 1.9%, to 11,562.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies was down 12.53 points, or 0.7%, to 1,805.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 40.58 points, or 1%.

The Dow is down 137.75 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 271.54, or 2.3%.

The Russell 200 is down 1.64 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 845.13 points, or 17.7%.

The Dow is down 4,576.76 points, or 12.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,082.40 points, or 26.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 440.07 points, or 19.6%.