Japan, Indonesia to boost naval security ties as China rises

TOKYO (AP) — The leaders of Japan and Indonesia have agreed to bolster ties in maritime security and cooperation on climate change, energy and investment. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan will provide support to further reinforce Indonesian maritime security capability. He also announced Tokyo is loaning $318 million to fund Indonesian infrastructure projects and disaster prevention. Indonesian President Joko Widodo is in Tokyo after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and inviting him to the Group of 20 summit later this year. Widodo welcomed new Japanese investments and asked for Japan’s support in new technology involving clean energy, medicine, agriculture and natural resources.

