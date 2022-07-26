McDonald’s posts lower Q2 revenue, charges weigh down profit
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
McDonald’s revenue fell short of expectations in the second quarter as coronavirus restrictions shuttered stores in China and higher prices took a toll on U.S. demand. The Chicago burger giant said its revenue fell 3% to $5.72 billion in the April-June period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $5.8 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet. McDonald’s said same-store sales, or sales at stores open at least a year, were up nearly 10% worldwide. But same-store sales saw double-digit declines in China, where there were temporary restaurant closures throughout the country for most of the quarter.