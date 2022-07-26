Millennial Money: Can job-hopping help retirement savings?

Millennials are known for changing jobs often, but how does that affect their retirement savings? That depends on several factors. Higher earnings and flexible working arrangements could help you save extra money that you could then divert toward retirement savings. You can also improve your retirement savings by leveraging benefits such as health insurance, education stipends and annual raises with a new employer. On the other hand, leaving a job before employer matches for your 401(k) accounts or company equity fully vests could hurt your savings. For these reasons, it’s a good idea to weigh the pros and cons before taking the leap.

