Boeing reports Q2 profit but misses Wall Street expectations

Boeing is reporting a $193 million second-quarter profit for shareholders, but the results are falling short of Wall Street expectations. Boeing’s normally steady defense business is down from a year ago. Boeing said Wednesday that it generated more cash by delivering more airline jets than it has since the start of the pandemic. But the company is still unable to deliver any of its 787s, a plane that Boeing calls the Dreamliner, because of production problems. Boeing is trying to convince federal safety regulators to let it resume deliveries of 787s, but it’s offering no timetable for when that might happen.

