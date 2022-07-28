PBS series, AP detail toll of Russian invasion of Ukraine

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two documentaries detailing the punishing effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine will air on PBS’ “Frontline” investigative series. The specials are part of an extensive collaboration between the series and The Associated Press that includes gathering, verifying and cataloging potential war crimes and co-publishing stories and videos from AP and “Frontline” war reporting. “Putin’s Attack on Ukraine: Documenting War Crimes,” will describe the toll of previous Russian conflicts and the invasion of Ukraine. The second documentary, “20 Days in Mariupol,” will view Russia’s attack on the Ukrainian city through the work of AP video journalist Mstyslav Chernov. The films will air on the new “Frontline” season beginning in September.

