UAW rescinds strike pay increase at annual convention

Members of the United Auto Workers union have rescinded an increase in strike pay that had been approved earlier in their annual convention. The Detroit Free Press reported that after some delegates raised concerns about the potential cost of the higher $500 a week strike pay it was dropped. But a previous increase in strike pay that union officials made earlier this year remains in place. So striking workers will still receive $400 a week, up from the previous $275. There has been a spate of strikes since the pandemic began amid the ongoing nationwide worker shortages.

