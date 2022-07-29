Exxon banked record quarterly profit as energy prices soared

NEW YORK (AP) — Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump. The Irving, Texas, company increased oil and gas production as crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel. The company said Friday that revenue skyrocketed to $115.68 billion in revenue, up from $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.