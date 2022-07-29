P&G’s sales climb in Q4, but cautious on fiscal 2023 outlook

Procter & Gamble’s sales rose 3% in the fiscal fourth quarter, but the world’s largest consumer products maker gave a lackluster fiscal 2023 sales forecast as it contends with rising commodity and freight costs. P&G’s revenue climbed to $19.52 billion from $18.9 billion during the quarter, helped by higher prices. This topped the $19.39 billion that analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for. For fiscal 2023, P&G foresees sales to be flat to up 2% from the prior year.

