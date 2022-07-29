Sony sees profit rise despite waning interest in video games
By YURI KAGEYAMA
AP Business Writer
TOKYO (AP) — Sony has reported its profit edged up 3% in the last quarter, weathering production setbacks from COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and a trend away from video games as pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere. Tokyo-based Sony’s April-June profit totaled 218 billion yen, or $1.6 billion. Quarterly sales rose 2% on the back of strong demand for music, including Harry Styles’ “Harry’s House” and Doja Cat’s “Planet Her.” In movies, Sony is hoping “Bullet Train,” starring Brad Pitt and set for release in August, will do well at the box office. Chief Financial Officer Hiroki Totoki says people are doing less gaming as COVID restrictions ease.