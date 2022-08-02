Caterpillar post strong Q2 profit as it raises prices

DEERFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Caterpillar is reporting a strong second quarter and it topped most profit expectations with higher prices for machinery offsetting rising costs. The manufacturer on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit of $1.67 billion, or $3.13. Per share earnings were $3.18 without one-time costs or benefits, which is 18 cents better than Wall Street had expected. The Illinois company had revenue of $14.25 billion, about in line analyst expectations.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.