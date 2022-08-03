Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel has blocked a recreational marijuana proposal from appearing on the ballot this fall. The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hope to put on the November ballot. Supporters had turned in more than enough signatures to qualify, but the proposal still needed the panel’s approval. Commissioners complained that the proposal didn’t spell out the impact of the amendment. Supporters of the measure said they will appeal to the state Supreme Court. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016.

