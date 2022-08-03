EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is warning residents who live near medical sterilizing plants in 13 states and Puerto Rico about potential health risks from emissions of ethylene oxide, a chemical widely used in their operations. The EPA says 23 communities, including Laredo, Texas; Ardmore, Oklahoma; and Lakewood Colorado, are at highest risk from ethylene oxide emissions. The EPA warning follows a recent survey of emissions data from almost 100 commercial sterilizers nationwide. Ethylene oxide is used to clean everything from catheters to syringes, pacemakers and plastic surgical gowns. A proposed rule to update control of air toxic emissions from commercial sterilizers is expected by the end of the year.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.