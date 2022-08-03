French lawmakers OK $20.3 billion to help with rising prices

SAULIEU, France (AP) — French lawmakers have approved a 20 billion-euro ($20.3-billion) package of measures to help struggling households cope with rising energy and food prices. The vote comes after a heated debate at the National Assembly, where French President Emmanuel Macron no longer has a majority. The bill was approved 395 to 112. The Senate is expected to vote on it later Wednesday. The bill was a key promise from Macron, who was reelected for a second term in April. The bill keeps the price cap on gas and electricity and limits rent increases to 3.5%. It also includes increasing French pensions and some welfare payments by 4% and raises the government rebate on gas purchases.

