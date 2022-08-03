Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 3:18 AM

Inflation in Turkey rises to nearly 80%, hitting consumers

TED / YouTube

ISTANBUL (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey soared to nearly 80% in July. The Turkish Statistical Institute said Wednesday that consumer prices rose by 79.6% from a year earlier, up about 1 percentage point from June data. Skyrocketing food, housing and energy prices have hit Turkish consumers hard. Independent experts say inflation is much higher than official statistics. Economists also say the huge rise in inflation is caused by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox belief that high borrowing costs lead to inflation despite established economic theory. Turkey’s central bank slashed interest rates by 5 percentage points since September. While the bank has not made further cuts this year, central banks across the world are moving the opposite way.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content