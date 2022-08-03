Warner Bros. axes ‘Batgirl,’ won’t release $90M HBO Max film

NEW YORK (AP) — Warner Bros. has axed the $90 million “Batgirl” film planned for HBO Max, according to a person connected with the film who was not authorized to speak publicly about it. .The decision was highly unusual for such a high-priced and high-profile movie. But the studio ultimately decided “Batgirl” didn’t merit either a streaming debut or a theatrical release, and has instead opted to entirely write off the film starring “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace as Batgirl and co-starring Michael Keaton, J.K. Simmons and Brendan Fraser.

