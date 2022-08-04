Dems consider changes to economic bill, weekend votes ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are considering reshaping their economic bill’s proposed taxes on the wealthy and huge corporations, and possibly adding billions for the West’s historic drought. They are discussing their options as the Senate aims toward initial votes as early as Saturday on the legislation. Democrats running the 50-50 Senate will need all their lawmakers to vote yes to prevail. Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema has expressed interest in reshaping the bill’s biggest source of revenue, a 15% minimum tax on some huge corporations. She’s expressed opposition to another proposal raising taxes on hedge fund executives. The Senate could vote through the weekend on the bill.

