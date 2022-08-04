Long-term mortgage rates under 5% for 1st time in 4 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate fell below 5% for the first time in four months this week, just after the Federal Reserve jacked up its main borrowing rate in an aggressive effort to get inflation under control. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate tumbled to 4.99% from 5.3% last week. A year ago, the rate was 2.77%. Last week, the Fed ratcheted up its main borrowing rate by three-quarters of a point, the second such increase in less than two months. Higher borrowing costs have cooled the housing market, which has been hot for years.

