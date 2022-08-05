Farmers’ group: Talks with Dutch govt delivered ‘too little’

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leader of the Netherlands’ top agricultural lobby group says a first round of talks with a delegation led by Prime Minister Mark Rutte about the government’s nitrogen emissions reduction goals delivered “too little” for thousands of farmers living in uncertainty. The emission targets have sparked disruptive protests in recent weeks and Johan Remkes, a veteran political bridge builder who led Friday’s talks, acknowledged that there is a “deep crisis of confidence” between the parties, while also describing the discussions as “exceptionally constructive.” Further talks are planned in an attempt to ease the crisis. Rutte said dialogue is “crucial” to restore confidence.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.