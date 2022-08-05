Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The developer of a major pipeline system has pleaded no contest to criminal charges that it systematically polluted waterways and residential water wells across hundreds of miles. Dallas-based Energy Transfer Operating agreed Friday to independent testing of homeowners’ water and promised to remediate contamination. The settlement involves two separate criminal cases brought by the Pennsylvania attorney general. Under a plea deal, the company will pay $10 million to restore watersheds and streams along the Mariner East pipeline network. A judge heard and approved the plea at a hearing in Harrisburg.