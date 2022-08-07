Bangladesh seeks China help to repatriate Rohingya refugees

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh has sought cooperation from China to repatriate Rohingya refugees to Myanmar during a visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who promised better trade ties, investment and support for infrastructure development in the South Asian nation. China had used its influence in Myanmar to broker a 2017 agreement to repatriate about 700,000 Rohingya Muslim refugees who fled persecution in Myanmar. Despite attempts to send them back, the refugees refused, fearing danger in Myanmar. Bangladesh has strong relations with China, which is a major trade partner mostly for raw materials. But maintaining close ties with Beijing is challenging for Bangladesh, which also balances diplomatic and trade relationship with India and the U.S.

