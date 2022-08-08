Colombia’s leftist president presents ambitious tax plan

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia’s first leftist president has presented an ambitious tax plan that aims to raise up to $11 billion a year for anti-poverty programs. Gustavo Petro was sworn into office on Sunday, and has promised to fight economic inequality while investing in rural areas that have long been haunted by drug-related violence. Less than 24 hours after taking his presidential oath, Petro presented a tax reform plan to his nation’ s congress that will increase income taxes on wealthy individuals and place a 10% levy on oil exports. The bill also includes an annual wealth tax on individuals who have a net worth of more than $750,000.

By ASTRID SUAREZ and MANUEL RUEDA Associated Press

