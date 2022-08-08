Grain ship from Ukraine docks in Turkey, nuke plant shelled

DERINCE, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish-flagged ship that was among several vessels to leave Ukraine under a deal to unblock grain supplies and stave off a potential global food crisis has been the first to arrive at its destination in Turkey. The Turkey-flagged Polarnet docked at Derince port in the Gulf of Izmit on Monday after setting off from Chornomorsk on Aug. 5 laden with 12,000 tons of corn. The first ship to depart Ukraine Aug. 1, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, still hasn’t reached its destination in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Russia again accused Ukraine of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power station. A Ukrainian intelligence official blamed Russia for the plant’s shelling and of planting explosives there to head off a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

By MEHMET GUZEL and ANDREW WILKS Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.