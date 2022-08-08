Thai pub owner charged in connection with deadly blaze

BANGKOK (AP) — The owner of a music pub in eastern Thailand where a fire last week killed 15 people and injured more than three dozen others has been released on bail when he was brought to court to hear criminal charges against him. Pongsiri Panprasong, the owner of the Mountain B pub in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, had turned himself in late Saturday. Police charged the 27-year-old with causing death by negligence and operating an entertainment venue without permission. He could face up to 10 years in jail and a fine of up to $5,580. The fire started early Friday morning on the ceiling above a stage where a band was performing. Police have said the venue was licensed only for operation as a restaurant.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.