Italy’s far-right Meloni on vote: I’m no danger to democracy

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right leader Giorgia Meloni, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of next month’s elections, is insisting she won’t be a danger to democracy if she becomes the country’s next premier. In a message she released on Wednesday, and recorded in English, French and Spanish, she dismissed any concern that if her Brothers of Italy party comes to power, there would be a risk of “an authoritarian turn” or of Italy’s exiting the euro currency. Her party’s symbol features an icon borrowed from an Italian neo-fascist party. Critics say Meloni has been ambiguous about denouncing Italy’s fascist past under dictator Benito Mussolini. On Wednesday she denied that the right has been ambiguous about 20th-century fascism.

