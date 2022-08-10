Metallica, Mariah Carey headline Global Citizen NYC concert

NEW YORK (AP) — Metallica, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers will headline a free concert in New York’s Central Park to mark the 10th anniversary of the Global Citizen Festival on Sept. 24. There will also be a concert that day in Accra, Ghana, featuring Usher, SZA and H.E.R. But Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans says the event will be less a celebration and more of a call to action to immediately address numerous crises, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. Together, the group estimates those issues could push 200 million more people into extreme poverty by the end of November.

