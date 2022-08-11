EXPLAINER: How is inflation affecting commuting costs?

NEW YORK (AP) — Gas prices have fallen from the record highs they reached earlier this summer, but they’re still higher than a year ago. And with inflation driving up the cost of pretty much everything else, finding the funds to cover your commute may be increasingly tricky. Whether you drive, take the bus or ride the subway, you’re likely being affected by inflation. More than 76% of Americans commute by car. The national average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.99 on Thursday, much lower than in recent months but still higher than $3.19 a year ago.

By ADRIANA MORGA The Associated Press

