Tips for saving on your commute amid high inflation

NEW YORK (AP) — Gas prices are falling but still high. And inflation is making everything else more expensive. But experts say there are ways to save on commuting costs. If you drive, AAA recommends avoiding traffic and adjusting your normal route in order to avoid unnecessary driving. Driving the speed limit can also help you save money. You should also talk with your employer. Even working from home one day a week if it’s possible can help save on commuting.

By ADRIANA MORGA The Associated Press

