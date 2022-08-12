Amsterdam’s Schiphol compensating air travelers hit by chaos

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport has launched a compensation program for travelers who missed their flights because of lengthy delays that have plagued the busy European hub for months. Schiphol’s announcement Thursday night heads off a possible mass claim for compensation by passengers who saw their holiday plans evaporate amid hourslong delays for security screening. The Dutch airport was one of several across Europe that was plunged into chaos by staff shortages and soaring demand as air travel rebounded strongly from two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Airlines and airports slashed jobs during the pandemic, making it difficult to quickly ramp back up to serve the new burst of travelers.

