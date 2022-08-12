Grain ship to dock in Ukraine, leave for Africa

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s war in Ukraine is throwing the world between a rare glimmer hope and sustained despair. Expectations have been raised Friday that the first U.N. grain transport ship could soon be leaving Ukraine for Africa. But at the same time more Russian shelling struck the east of the country. The war is coming up on six months and it has sent food prices sky-high and left poorer countries with ever less hope they would be getting supplies from the breadbasket of Europe. European Council President Charles Michel announced Friday though that the first World Food Program transport for Africa was poised to depart.

