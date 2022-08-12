Kenya media council: ‘No one’ asked to stop election tallies

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The head of Kenya’s government-created media council says local media outlets haven’t been asked to stop their counting of presidential election results after observers noticed a dramatic slowdown in reporting on the close contest. The chief executive of the Media Council of Kenya told The Associated Press on Friday that “no one has asked anyone to stop.” But the CEO added that “we want to align the numbers with each other” and “I think let’s peer review our numbers.” He said he was going into a meeting with media leaders as he spoke. Kenya could see a runoff presidential election for the first time in the race between longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto.

