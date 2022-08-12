Three Chinese corporate giants leaving NY stock exchange

BEIJING (AP) — Three state-owned Chinese corporate giants say they will remove their shares from the New York Stock Exchange amid a dispute between Washington and Beijing over whether U.S. regulators can see records of their auditors. PetroChina Ltd., China Life Insurance Ltd. and China Petroleum & Chemical Co. cited the small trading volume of their shares in New York. The shares still would be traded in Hong Kong, which is open to non-Chinese investors. None mentioned the auditing dispute. The announcement adds to moves seen by some as a disengagement between the United States and China, the two biggest global economies, due to tensions over technology and security.

