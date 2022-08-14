Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 2, injures 60

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a popular market in Armenia’s capital on Sunday, killing at least two people, injuring 60 others and setting off a large fire. Firefighters labored into the night after the early afternoon blast at the Surmalu market to put out the blaze that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the center of Yerevan. Rescue workers and volunteers searched amid still-exploding fireworks for victims who might be trapped under slabs of concrete and twisted metal. Emergencies Minister Armen Pambukhchyan said the ministry has received 20 reports from people who said they could not locate their relatives after the blast. Ten injured people and one dead body were pulled from the rubble.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.