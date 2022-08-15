Dutch court expects November verdicts in MH17 downing trial

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Verdicts in the Dutch trial in absentia of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are expected to be delivered on Nov. 17. The Dutch court staging the trial said Monday the date is “provisional” and that reading the verdict will likely take half a day. The marathon trial opened March 9, 2020, at a top-security courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol, the airport the doomed Kuala Lumpur-bound flight set off from on July 17, 2014. It was shot down over war-torn eastern Ukraine hours later, killing all 298 passengers and crew.

