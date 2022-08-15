Kraft Heinz recalling contaminated Capri Sun juice pouches

Kraft Heinz is recalling thousands of pouches of Capri Sun after some cleaning solution accidentally mixed with the juice on a production line. The company says it’s recalling about 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry flavored juice blend. The “Best When Used By” date on the packages is June 25, 2023. Kraft Heinz says the diluted cleaning solution is used on its food processing equipment. The company says it discovered the problem after getting consumer complaints about the juice’s taste. Consumers who bought the affected drinks should return them to the store where they were purchased to receive a refund.

