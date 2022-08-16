AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The top prosecutors in a handful of states say a Maryland lender deceived customers by tacking on insurance coverage to loans, but that borrowers didn’t ask for the insurance — or even know about. The lawsuit alleges Mariner Finance pressured its sales force to add the additional insurance coverage. The suit seeks restitution for consumers as well as civil penalties and the repayment of profits, among other consequences. Mariner’s CEO disputed the suit, saying the company documentation to investigators that its products were legal and important for consumers. The suit was filed Tuesday by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.