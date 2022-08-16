Chinese factories close as drought hurts hydropower

BEIJING (AP) — Factories in China’s southwest have shut down after reservoirs used to generate hydropower ran low in a worsening drought, adding to economic strains. In Sichuan, which has 94 million people, water levels at hydropower reservoirs are down by as much as half this month. Companies in Sichuan province including makers of solar panels, cement and urea closed or reduced production after they were ordered to ration power for up to five days. An order by the Sichuan provincial government said, “leave power for the people.” The shutdowns add to challenges for the ruling Communist Party as Xi prepares to try to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as leader at a meeting later this year.

