Hot dogs vs deli meat; rising costs shape choices at Walmart
By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported better-than-expected second quarter results as more Americans looked to cut costs on groceries at the nation’s largest retailer in the face of surging inflation. Those rising prices, however, meant that customers where cutting back on non-necessary purchases. Walmart reported a $5.15 billion quarterly profit Tuesday. It easily topped Wall Street’s profit and sales forecasts. Shares are up 6%.