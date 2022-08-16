Switzerland, Uzbekistan sign deal on return of Karimova cash

BERLIN (AP) — Switzerland says it has signed an agreement with Uzbekistan on the return of $131 million seized as part of a money-laundering investigation against the eldest daughter of former Uzbek President Islam Karimov. A government statement Tuesday said the deal will see the funds seized from Swiss accounts belonging to Gulnara Karimova in 2012 placed in a United Nations trust and used “for the benefit of the population of Uzbekistan.” Further assets that might be confiscated from Karimova as part of ongoing criminal proceedings in Switzerland would flow into the same fund. Karimova is suspected of receiving large sums from foreign companies over contracts in Uzbekistan, but denies wrongdoing. She was placed under house arrest in Uzbekistan in 2014.

