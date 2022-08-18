Fierce storm kills 3, injures 12 on French island of Corsica

PARIS (AP) — Local authorities on the French island of Corsica say a violent thunderstorm left at least three people dead and a dozen others injured. The Corsica prefecture said in a statement on Thursday that a 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone. A 72-year-old woman was killed when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her vehicle in Coggia south of Sagone. The third victim was a 46-year-old man killed in a campsite in the town of Calvi. The French maritime authority for the Mediterranean Sea tweeted that rescue operations were taking place along the island’s western coast to help several grounded and wrecked ships.

