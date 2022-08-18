For early-childhood grantmakers, collaboration is key

While grantmakers have historically put more resources into elementary and secondary education than early childhood, support for the youngest learners is on the rise. From 2006 to 2013, foundations overall gave at least $4.6 billion to support early-childhood education, according to data from Candid. From 2014 to 2021, that sum grew to $7.1 billion. As more donors contributed, they’ve found new ways to link arms. Grantmakers now support the child-care and educator work force through the Early Educator Investment Collaborative. Dozens of foundations have pooled their resources through organizations such as Alliance for Early Success and the First Five Years Fund, advocacy groups working to get more government funding at the state and federal levels.

By EDEN STIFFMAN of The Chronicle of Philanthropy Chronicle of Philanthropy

