In Mexico resort, squatters make a stand against developers

TULUM, Mexico (AP) — Unchecked development has hit the once laid back beach town of Tulum on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. It’s so intense that developers are now eager to build condominiums and hotels even in a shantytown. Police are trying to evict squatters so towering condos can be built next to wood and tarpaper shacks. But residents are fighting back, saying they’re tired of foreign investors excluding local people from their own coast. In the latest clash, police fired tear gas and tried to knock down some squatters’ homes. The attempt ended when wind shifted the gas back onto officers, who retreated under a hail of rocks.

