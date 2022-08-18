Sri Lanka hopes to reach initial agreement with IMF for help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s central bank chief says he is hopeful the crisis-ridden island nation can reach a preliminary agreement that could lead to a bailout package with the International Monetary Fund when officials from the financial institution visit Sri Lanka later this month. The Indian Ocean country is facing its worst economic crisis and has been negotiating with the IMF while government leaders in Colombo have said Sri Lanka is effectively bankrupt. Nandalal Weerasinghe, the governor of Sri Lanka’s central bank, said Thursday he hoped that IMF officials and Sri Lanka’s government could “finalize and reach a staff-level agreement” on the policy package during their meetings.

