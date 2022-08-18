Traders bet on builder stocks despite slowing housing market

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. housing market has gone from red-hot to decidedly tepid since the spring, though you wouldn’t know it by this summer’s sharp rebound in homebuilder’s stocks. The rally by homebuilders follows a pullback in mortgage rates since June, suggesting investors are already looking ahead to a rebound from this summer’s weak market. Some in the industry warn the sector faces more pain in the second half.

